BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, the Boston Celtics are off to the Eastern Conference finals.

And for the second straight season, an injured Celtics team has LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers standing in their way of a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will get a few days off after dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic Game 5 victory, as the East Finals will not tip off until Sunday. The Cavaliers, who swept the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in the second round, have been off since Monday.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Cavaliers:

Game 1: Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Cleveland at Boston, Tuesday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Boston at Cleveland, Saturday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Boston at Cleveland, Monday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Cleveland at Boston, Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m.*

Game 6 : Boston at Cleveland, Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m.*

Game 7 : Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m.*

*If Necessary

The Cavaliers took two of the three regular season meetings between the two teams this season. Cleveland beat Boston 4-1 in last year’s Eastern Conference finals.