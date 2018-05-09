Filed Under:acushnet, Local TV, Robbery

ACUSHNET (CBS) – A group of young dancers is trying to figure out how they’ll pay for a national competition this summer after someone stole the money for the trip from their dance studio in Acushnet.

Police say a thief used a rock to smash the Off Broadway dance studio window this weekend. Inside he stole $3,200 from a locked drawer.

dance Money To Pay For National Competition Stolen From Dance Studio

Damage to the door at Off Broadway. (WBZ-TV)

That money was going to send 19 students to a national competition in New Hampshire in July.

Police say the man also broke into a pet business next door but did not find any money.

dance2 Money To Pay For National Competition Stolen From Dance Studio

A suspect stole $3,400 from a locked desk drawer. (WBZ-TV)

Surveillance video captured the suspect coming to and from the scene by bicycle.

acushnetpolice Money To Pay For National Competition Stolen From Dance Studio

The suspect in an Acushnet dance studio break-in. (Image Credit: Acushnet Police)

Off Broadway owner Nicole Sanders said the dance students were saddened by the news. An online fundraising page has been created to try and raise money to pay for their competition.

“Devastated. They’re crushed about it. We’re all trying to stay optimistic,” said Sanders.

“Hope he does the right thing, turns himself in and makes everything right.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s