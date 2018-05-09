ACUSHNET (CBS) – A group of young dancers is trying to figure out how they’ll pay for a national competition this summer after someone stole the money for the trip from their dance studio in Acushnet.

Police say a thief used a rock to smash the Off Broadway dance studio window this weekend. Inside he stole $3,200 from a locked drawer.

That money was going to send 19 students to a national competition in New Hampshire in July.

Police say the man also broke into a pet business next door but did not find any money.

Surveillance video captured the suspect coming to and from the scene by bicycle.

Off Broadway owner Nicole Sanders said the dance students were saddened by the news. An online fundraising page has been created to try and raise money to pay for their competition.

“Devastated. They’re crushed about it. We’re all trying to stay optimistic,” said Sanders.

“Hope he does the right thing, turns himself in and makes everything right.”