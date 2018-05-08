WAREHAM (CBS) – Wareham town officials have placed two pit bull mixes into quarantine after the dogs attacked and seriously injured a woman.

The woman was walking near a local cranberry bog when the dogs attacked her, causing serious wounds to her arms and legs.

The animal control officer says even though the dogs’ owner, another woman, knew the victim was hurt, she left the scene with the dogs without identifying herself.

Town officials took to social media to find the identity of the dog owner and tips finally led them to her.

The victim was treated and released from Tobey Hospital but animal control says she was forced to undergo a series of painful rabies shots as a precaution.

The two dogs are now being monitored for rabies and other possible illness. The dogs were licensed and had received their vaccinations.

Options now include those dogs being muzzled in public, forced to stay in their yards leased or behind fences, or even put to sleep.