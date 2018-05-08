BOSTON (CBS) — It’s finally official: The Red Sox and Yankees will play a pair of games in London in 2019.

The two rivals will square off in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe on June 29 and 20, 2019, with Boston the home team for both tilts. It’s odd that the Red Sox would give up a two home games — especially matchups against the Yankees — but having one of the league’s marquee rivalries should help fill the 55,000 seats at Olympic Stadium in London. It will also be interesting to see how the MLB schedule makers plan around this mid-season trip overseas.

The two-game set is part of a two-year agreement that MLB has to play games in London, with the league saying their “intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city.”

Red Sox principal owner John Henry, who also owns Liverpool FC of the Premier League, said that Boston and New York have been talking about playing overseas for some time.

“For several years the Red Sox and Yankees have discussed playing in London as the first-ever Major League Baseball regular season game in Europe,” said Red Sox principal owner John Henry. “It’s also the first time the Red Sox and Yankees have played one another outside of New York or Boston. There were significant challenges that had to be overcome. We could not be happier that Commissioner Manfred has been able to make this a reality. This series will surely be the most significant international event to date for Major League ball. I can’t wait to hear someone shout ‘play ball’ at London Stadium.”

While the rivalry had been dormant for the last few years, it has been reignited over the last few seasons. The Red Sox and Yankees are set to open a three-game series in New York on Tuesday with first place in the AL East on the line.