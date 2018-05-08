  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Car Seat, Local TV, Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a child in a car seat tumbled out of a moving car on a Massachusetts roadway, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police say the 2-year-old had managed to open the door and fell out of the vehicle as it was turning Monday on a street in Northampton.

northamptoncarseat Child Unhurt After Car Seat Falls Out Of Moving Car

A car seat remains on the ground after it fell out of a car with a child strapped into it (Photo Courtesy: Western Mass News)

Investigators say the car seat was not properly secured.

The driver was cited for an improper restraint violation. Criminal charges are being considered.

