LAWRENCE (CBS) – A shooting in Lawrence was captured on video, and police are searching for the suspect. The victim is expected to survive.

The video shows two men, one armed with a gun, fighting on the ground on Lawrence Street early Tuesday afternoon. When they stand up, the suspect appears to dodge a punch before shooting the other man.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the suspect took off in a 2008 white Infinity sedan with license plate 5JY925. The car was last seen in Methuen.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

