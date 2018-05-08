BOSTON (CBS) — Those silly McCourty twins.

Devin and Jason McCourty can’t wait to share the football field with each other in New England, something they’ve been dreaming about their whole lives. So when Jason was introduced to Patriots reporters on Tuesday, his twin brother wasn’t far behind.

That caused some confusion at first since, you know, identical twins look alike. And the McCourty twins even sound alike, making the who’s who a little tougher.

Seeing double, as Jason McCourty (right) meets the media in Foxborough, with Devin close behind. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/AtjQMUfWig — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) May 8, 2018

The @McCourtyTwins tried to trick us today pic.twitter.com/5ySwb5w4bV — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) May 8, 2018

But the reporters gathered at Gillette Stadium quickly figured out who was Jason and who was Devin, and the twins admitted that they haven’t had much success when trying to pull a fast one on people.

“We’re zero for maybe 10, I guess, throughout our lives,” said Jason.

They have much more success joking on each other, which they did throughout Tuesday’s media session. They even finished some of each other’s sentences and thoughts.

“I guess there’s some similarities to us, but we just shared the egg,” Jason said.

“Similar to how I am with Bill [Belichick] — we’ve been together a while,” added Devin.

“So, I guess him and Bill are fraternal twins,” Jason joked.

The McCourty duo also has some great communication with each other, and the newest McCourty in the New England family said he’s already chatting with his brother about Belichick’s defense. With Devin being a team captain for several years, the safety certainly knows a thing or two about where New England’s cornerbacks should line up and how they think. That gives his brother, who will be battling with a handful of players for the No. 2 corner job opposite Stephon Gilmore, a leg up in the competition.

“Definitely an advantage for me personally because me and him communicate so well,” said Jason. “Being able to get the iPad and maybe go home and look over a defense and shoot him a text real quick and say, ‘Hey, when ya’ll play this defense, what usually happens or how does the safety usually see it?’ Just the positions we play helps us out a lot because a lot of communication from a cornerback a lot of times is to the safety to his side. So, it’s one thing to look over a playbook. It’s another thing to talk to somebody that’s been in the system for the past eight years, so it’s definitely an advantage for me to be able to lean on him and be able to ask him questions and learn just from a playing experience.”

It shouldn’t be too confusing for fans when the McCourty twins take the field, but they will have to learn a few new numbers in the secondary. Pats safety and fellow Rutgers alum Duron Harmon gave up his No. 30 jersey, which Jason has worn his whole career.

“He actually was on the verge of wanting to switch numbers as well. So just in our Rutgers’ way, we were able to work it out and everyone walked away happy,” said Jason.

Harmon will now wear No. 21 — Malcolm Butler’s old number.