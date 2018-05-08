  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say Boston police were legally justified in shooting and killing a man who opened fire on them in 2016, critically wounding two officers.

Investigators say 33-year-old Kirk Figueroa was wearing body armor when he shot the officers, who were responding to a report that he had assaulted a roommate.

shooter Boston Police Officers Justified In 2016 Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Kirk Figueroa and his home on Gladstone Street where he was killed in a shootout with Boston Police in October 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Officer Richard Cintolo suffered shattered bones and nerve damage and was not able to return fire. Officer Matthew Morris was shot in the leg and fired back as he suffered severe blood loss. Officer Eric Schmidt held Figueroa off while Cintolo and Morris were rescued.

Boston Police Officer Richard Cintolo and Officer Matt Morris.

Boston Police Officer Richard Cintolo and Officer Matt Morris. (Image Credit: Boston Police Department)

After a gunfight, Figueroa was found dead of wounds to the head, chest and side. His bulletproof vest had stopped 18 rounds.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Monday that police acted in self-defense.

