BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say Boston police were legally justified in shooting and killing a man who opened fire on them in 2016, critically wounding two officers.

Investigators say 33-year-old Kirk Figueroa was wearing body armor when he shot the officers, who were responding to a report that he had assaulted a roommate.

Officer Richard Cintolo suffered shattered bones and nerve damage and was not able to return fire. Officer Matthew Morris was shot in the leg and fired back as he suffered severe blood loss. Officer Eric Schmidt held Figueroa off while Cintolo and Morris were rescued.

After a gunfight, Figueroa was found dead of wounds to the head, chest and side. His bulletproof vest had stopped 18 rounds.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Monday that police acted in self-defense.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)