YARMOUTH (CBS) – A month after Sean Gannon paid the ultimate sacrifice, the Yarmouth Police Chief who posthumously promoted the K9 officer to Sergeant, now has a list of demands for lawmakers.

“I vow to do my very best to help,” says Chief Frank Frederickson. First on his list, more funding for training police across Massachusetts. “We are among the lowest funded police agencies in the country for police training.”

After Gannon’s death, the State Senate took action on that issue, passing a proposal that would devote more money to police training. The bill is now stalled in a committee.

“You feel guilty,” said Chief Frederickson. “I feel I’ve got to prevent it, and I also have to make sure my men and women are getting the services they need to continue their job. They’re out there right now as we are speaking ready to answer the same calls they would have on April 11. They need to be well enough, strong enough, to answer that call.”

Two years ago, Yarmouth spent $40,000 on fortified bulletproof vests and helmets for officers. Frederickson says it is something every officer in the state should have, but not all do.

He is also demanding criminal justice reforms to keep career criminals like Gannon’s accused killer, Thomas Latanowich, off the streets.

“We’ve been pounding on legislators doors for decades to correct it,” said Frederickson. Thursday marks one month since Gannon died. With a team of other agencies and police departments in support, the Yarmouth Police Department’s full-court press begins now.