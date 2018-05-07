BOSTON (CBS) — Terry Rozier isn’t scared of anything, and proved it on Monday night.

The Celtics guard picked a fight (an NBA fight, that is) with Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid late in the first half of Monday night’s Game 4. Rozier stands at just 6-foot-3, but had no issue telling the 7-footer to back off:

The tussle started after Rozier was whistled for an offensive foul as he took the ball down the floor, his first turnover in the last 11 quarters. Embiid was a little to aggressive trying to get the ball out of Rozier’s hands and the C’s guard took exception, giving Embiid a shove. In typical NBA fight fashion, the two were broken up before anything else could happen.

While it’s nice to see Rozier show his usual fire, even in the face of a giant like Embiid, he’s lucky the big man didn’t crush him. Because he certainly could, and the game would have been delayed as they cleaned Rozier off the floor.

The two were issued double technicals after the mini-scuffle, and Embiid hit a three on Philadelphia’s ensuing possession. Rozier answered with a three of his own on Boston’s next trip down the floor, and shot a look at the Philly big man.

The Celtics own a 3-0 series lead and are looking to eliminate the 76ers, but Philadelphia holds a 47-43 lead at the half. Fittingly, Embiid led the 76ers with 11 points and eight rebounds and Rozier led the Celtics with eight points in the first half.

It’ll be interesting to hear what the two have to say about their scuffle after the game.