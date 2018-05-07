BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a new peanut allergy blood test that might be safer and less expensive than current tests available.

Doctors commonly use blood tests that look for IgE antibodies in the blood and skin prick tests but these can give false-positive results. Then kids often have to undergo an oral food challenge where they’re given amounts of peanut and observed for an allergic reaction, which can be costly and can lead to significant allergic reactions.

British researchers say this new test, called the Mast Cell Activation Test, is highly accurate and could reduce the number of oral challenges needed in kids.

While it could be rolled out in the U.K. in the next few years, it’s unclear if and when we would see something like it used in the United States.