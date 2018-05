HAVERHILL (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Haverhill late Sunday night, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to Grand Avenue and Emerson Street just after 11 p.m. They found the 40-year-old man there suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he died. His name has not been made public.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.