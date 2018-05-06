BOSTON (CBS) — Four animals up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Boo is a four-year-old American pit bull mix who came to the APCSM as a stray in February.

He is being treated for a skin allergy, which is believed to be seasonal, that caused him to lose some fur.

Piper and Paisley are one-year-old ferrets. The sisters were surrendered to the APCSM.

They love to play, interact with their owners and even swim.

Broski is a one-year-old guinea pig Guinea pigs make great first pets for kids. He has slight vision problems in one eye but that doesn’t stop him.

For more information visit the APCSM’s website.