  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts, Dog Adoption, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) —  Four animals up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

boo Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Boo is up for adoption through the APCSM (WBZ-TV)

Boo is a four-year-old American pit bull mix who came to the APCSM as a stray in February.

He is being treated for a skin allergy, which is believed to be seasonal, that caused him to lose some fur.

ferret2 Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Piper is up for adoption through the APCSM (WBZ-TV)

ferret1 Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Paisley is up for adoption through the APCSM (WBZ-TV)

Piper and Paisley are one-year-old ferrets. The sisters were surrendered to the APCSM.

They love to play, interact with their owners and even swim.

broski Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Broski is up for adoption through the APCSM (WBZ-TV)

Broski is a one-year-old guinea pig Guinea pigs make great first pets for kids. He has slight vision problems in one eye but that doesn’t stop him.

For more information visit the APCSM’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s