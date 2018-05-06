ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has left Boston’s series finale at Texas after getting hit in the back with a throw.

The Red Sox say Betts, who went into Sunday’s game hitting .352 with an MLB-best 13 homers, had a bruised right shoulder.

Betts initially stayed in the game after the play in the first inning that followed his leadoff single.

First baseman Ronald Guzman fielded Andrew Benintendi’s grounder, tagged the bag and made the throw that struck Betts. Replay showed Betts also landed awkwardly on his right hand when he fell down. But he eventually scored on Mitch Moreland’s double.

Betts batted again in the second. He appeared to roll his shoulder several times before lining out to center field. He was replaced defensively in the bottom of the second.

