FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — An athletic club in Fairhaven that was destroyed by a fire will be remembered as a popular and iconic neighborhood spot for youth sports.

The Thomas Livesey Memorial Club on Hopkins Street is a total loss after flames broke out in the building around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

fairhavenhopkinstreetfire Fairhaven Athletic Club Destroyed In Overnight Blaze

Firefighters work to put out flames at the Thomas Livesey Memorial Club (Photo Courtesy: Fairhaven Fire-EMS Facebook)

According to Wayne Oliveria of the Fairhaven Fire Department, the fire started in the attic area and spread quickly through the one and a half story building. It was fully engulfed by the time crews responded.

Oliveria added that the club often sponsored kids camps and sports teams.

fairhavenhopkinstreetfire2 Fairhaven Athletic Club Destroyed In Overnight Blaze

The Thomas Livesey Memorial Club was destroyed in a fire (Photo Courtesy: Fairhaven Fire-EMS Facebook)

Fortunately no one was in the club at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

