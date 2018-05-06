FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — An athletic club in Fairhaven that was destroyed by a fire will be remembered as a popular and iconic neighborhood spot for youth sports.

The Thomas Livesey Memorial Club on Hopkins Street is a total loss after flames broke out in the building around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Wayne Oliveria of the Fairhaven Fire Department, the fire started in the attic area and spread quickly through the one and a half story building. It was fully engulfed by the time crews responded.

Oliveria added that the club often sponsored kids camps and sports teams.

Fortunately no one was in the club at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.