NEWBURY (CBS) – A Newbury police officer was hospitalized after a man reportedly doused himself with gas, drank it, and set himself on fire at a gas station.

The Essex County district attorney’s office said the officer who responded to the scene was burned and later admitted to a local hospital for treatment. He was not identified.

The unidentified man, who is an employee of Ampet Gas station on High Road, was seriously burned and flown to a Boston hospital, the DA’s office said.

Sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca that the man also doused himself with gas, drank it, and set himself on fire.

The incident occurred at the gas station at High and Parker streets shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

An open red gasoline can was seen on the ground behind a parked car at the scene late Saturday afternoon.

Newbury Police officers and firefighters, along with the state Fire Marshal, responded to the scene.

Officials interviewed the gas station owner and witnesses about what happened.

It was a traumatic scene for bystanders and those pumping gas.

Dan Breen, who lives across the street, said it’s just bizarre that the incident occurred in a safe and quiet neighborhood.

“I’ve seen accidents here a lot, you know, but it was unusual, let’s put it that way,” he said.