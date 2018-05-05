BOSTON (CBS) – Two people have died as a result of a Friday night shooting in Jamaica Plain.

One man in his 50s was hospitalized but did not survive. Another in his 20s who was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The scene was near the Heath Street housing development on Centre Street. Gunshots rang out just before 10 p.m.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said after the shooting a crowd of onlookers “turned” on police and became angry.

“It was a little hectic at first,” Evans said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.