BOSTON (CBS) — The Coast Guard is responding after a ferry with about 200 people aboard lost power while en route to Vineyard Haven from Woods Hole on Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the 5:15 p.m. incident.

The Coast Guard said the ferry crew was able to get the vessel running and returned to the dock under its own power. The power was restored to the ferry within 15 minutes.

The cause of the power loss is being investigated.

Saturday’s incident was the latest report of a ferry that lost power with passengers on board.

On the evening of March 17, the Coast Guard responded when a ferry with more than 78 people aboard lost power while en route to Woods Hole from Martha’s Vineyard.

That vessel lost power to its main engines approximately 15 minutes into a 45-minute trip, which began at 8:30 p.m., from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole.