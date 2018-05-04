BOSTON (CBS) – Flames tore through Tasty Burger in South Boston early Friday morning.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the L Street restaurant. It quickly became a dangerous situation for firefighters.

“The fire extended through the roof. It was a one-story building. As a result, the integrity of the roof was in question. So they had all firefighters brought off the roof for their safety,” said Boston Fire Department spokesman Mark Sanders.

Crews used foam to put out hot spots.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damage. A cause has not yet been determined.