SAUGUS (CBS) – A driver survived a wild ride and crash in Saugus Friday afternoon.

The sedan went off a guard rail on Walnut Street into a front yard and then airborne about 100 yards before crashing into the roof of a garage.

The driver, who has not been identified, was trapped and later pulled out by first responders. They said the person was conscious, but disoriented, and taken to the hospital with what are described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

The car, which was heavily damaged, was towed away.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.