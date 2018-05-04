Filed Under:Local TV, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – A driver survived a wild ride and crash in Saugus Friday afternoon.

The sedan went off a guard rail on Walnut Street into a front yard and then airborne about 100 yards before crashing into the roof of a garage.

crash1 Car Launches Off Guard Rail, Slams Into Roof Of Saugus Home

The car hit the side of a garage. (WBZ-TV)

The driver, who has not been identified, was trapped and later pulled out by first responders.  They said the person was conscious, but disoriented, and taken to the hospital with what are described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

crash2 Car Launches Off Guard Rail, Slams Into Roof Of Saugus Home

A wide view of the crash scene in Saugus. The car is in the upper left corner. (WBZ-TV)

The car, which was heavily damaged, was towed away.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

