BOSTON (CBS) – The message to city youth was clear: don’t choose the path of violence this summer.

“Please take advantage of the programs and opportunities that are in place for you this summer,” Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley said during a press conference about summer safety on Friday morning.

In a direct plea to city youth to choose peace, Conley said: “My hope for you is that you, in fact, will not resort to joining gangs and picking up guns.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley joined Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans to urge Boston youth to choose peace over violence this summer. (WBZ-TV)

Yet if youth choose violence over peace, Conley issued a stern warning.

“If you do, we are going to come down on you very hard,” the district attorney said.

He joined Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commission William Evans, among other officials, who gathered to discuss ways to stop the bloodshed on city streets, particularly among youth.

Evans said participants prayed during Friday’s meeting as a way to promote peace and non-violence.

“We started out with prayer and we ended it with prayer, hoping we have a peaceful summer,” Evans said.

The police commissioner said one goal is to have more officers visible and on foot in Boston neighborhoods, and that includes using a citywide police bike unit.

“We’re looking to get more visibility out there in the playgrounds, in the parks,” Evans said.

So far this year, 270 guns were taken off the street, Evans said, and the goal is to get more off Boston streets.

But removing guns is not the only answer, he said.

“It’s all about working together,” Evans said, noting that cooperation between parents, youth, police and citizens groups is vital to stave off city violence. “Working together is the only way we’re going to solve this (problem).”

 

