BOSTON (CBS) — Boston fans didn’t have much to cheer about during Wednesday night’s Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins looked awful for much of their 4-1 loss to the Lightning, falling into a 2-1 series hole. But at least Wednesday night’s banner captain was pretty cool.

Former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez got the TD Garden crowd fired up ahead of Game 3, waving the Bruins flag with a giant smile on his face and wearing his own custom Bruins sweater.

Pedro Martinez in the house in Boston! pic.twitter.com/ZAt5HYavZl — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 2, 2018

Unfortunately for Bruins fans, it was pretty much downhill from there. Martinez provided the only other highlight of the night when he and Bruins great Bobby Orr were shown together in a suite. Talk about a power couple.

Name a more iconic duo. pic.twitter.com/MOoxMiF88C — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 3, 2018

Martinez was grateful for the opportunity, thanking the team on social media and showing off his No. 45 Bruins sweater.

It’s just a shame the Bruins couldn’t deliver a win after Martinez’s pre-game efforts. Former Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn was the Bruins’ honorary banner captain ahead of their Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last week, so maybe they should ask him back for Friday night’s Game 4. Perhaps Tommy can have a chat with the officials about all those horrendous calls they’ve been making.