MILFORD (CBS/AP) — A Milford police officer was hurt in an early morning car crash with a suspected impaired driver.
The cruiser and the Lexus sedan collided at West and Congress streets at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
There was extensive damage to both vehicles.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion and some bruises but is expected to recover.
The woman who was driving the Lexus was charged with operating under the influence and failing to stop for a flashing red light. Witnesses say a man and a young child were also in her car.
No names were released.
