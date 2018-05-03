  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Milford Police

MILFORD (CBS/AP) — A Milford police officer was hurt in an early morning car crash with a suspected impaired driver.

The cruiser and the Lexus sedan collided at West and Congress streets at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

There was extensive damage to both vehicles.

milford Milford Police Officer Hurt In Overnight Crash

The crash scene at West and Congress streets. (Photo credit: Milford Police)

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion and some bruises but is expected to recover.

The woman who was driving the Lexus was charged with operating under the influence and failing to stop for a flashing red light. Witnesses say a man and a young child were also in her car.

No names were released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s