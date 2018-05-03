BOSTON (CBS) – And could just a little exercise make you a happier person?

Researchers at the University of Michigan found that people who work out once a week or as little as 10 minutes a day are cheerier than those who never exercise.

We know that exercise can have a beneficial effect on mood and can reduce the risk of depression and anxiety.

Even those of us who hate to exercise say we feel better after we’ve done it, but this analysis of 23 prior studies found that it doesn’t actually take much to make a big difference on the happiness scale.

Exercising more, like 30 minutes a day most days can raise your mood even more.

The type of exercise didn’t seem to matter whether you walked or jogged or practiced yoga. What’s important is that movement, in general, can make you a much happier person.