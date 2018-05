BOSTON (CBS) – It Happens Here at Northeastern University. SquashBusters is a unique, sports-based youth development program that has been improving the lives of its youth members and exposing them to new opportunities since its inception in 1996. SquashBusters combines the sport of squash with academic enrichment, community service, and college counseling. In the video above, Danielle Niles shows us the program that’s changing the lives of at-risk teens in Boston and beyond.