BOSTON (CBS) – Former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he will resign his Senate seat effective Friday at 5 p.m.

Rosenberg has been under mounting pressure to step down after an ethics report found he “failed to protect the Senate” from his husband, who has been charged with sexual harassment and assault.

The Senate Ethics Committee concluded Rosenberg did not violate any specific rules, but showed a lack of judgement. The report says his promise of a firewall between his estranged husband Bryon Hefner and Senate business was “ineffective.”

Rosenberg has not commented on the report since it came out Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller Thursday that Rosenberg should step down.

“He made very clear to people after there were some modest incidents a few years ago involving Bryon Hefner that there was a bright line, a firewall, between his personal life and his professional life,” Baker said.

“And it’s pretty clear based on the results of that report that that’s not true and it’s also pretty clear that Bryon Hefner created a lot of chaos, consternation, anxiety, and in some cases, abused people who either did business with the Senate or worked in the Senate and I think if you sort of add that all up, it says to me that the Senate president made a commitment to his team and he violated that commitment.”

The report did not say Rosenberg should quit, but that his constituents should decide his fate in the next election. Baker disagreed.

“When you say as the Senate president, which is one of the most powerful jobs on Beacon Hill, that there’s a firewall between your professional life and your personal life and there clearly isn’t, to me that’s a violation of a trust,” the governor told WBZ.