NEEDHAM (CBS) – Two Needham Department of Public Works employees working in the area of Forest Street were struck by a car on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Forest Street near the Wellesley town line about 1:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post.

The employees were sent to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists should expect delays if traveling through the area.