By Ken Powtak, Associated Press

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz allowed three runs over the first two innings, but shook off that rocky start and ended up going six innings to earn his first win of the season. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the top of the ninth to notch his eighth save of the season.

