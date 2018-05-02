Mother’s Day is not just about going out to brunch, bringing mom breakfast in bed or handing her a bouquet of flowers and a card. Moms like all that, but what they also appreciate is spending some quality one-on-one time with their children, while doing something that they all can enjoy. Boston is full of great places for mothers and daughters to do things together, and not just on Mother’s Day. Here are just five suggestions for mother-daughter dates in Boston.

Fenway Park

4 Yawkey Way

Boston, MA 02215

(877) 733-7699

www.mlb.com/redsox/ballpark

Many mothers and their daughters played or still play sports, and are some of the most passionate sports fans around. A day (or evening) out at Fenway can be a very memorable and fun mother-daughter experience. There are many places more comfortable to sit than the cheap seats. While on Mother’s Day itself the Sox are away, their next six games are home games. So why not get tickets, give them to Mom on Mother’s Day, and go to a game later that week. The food has gone more upscale than hot dogs and beer – though both are still a solid option.

Ritz-Carlton Spa at Equinox

Ritz-Carlton Hotel

10 Avery Street

Boston, MA 02111

(617) 375-8200

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/boston/spa

Everyone likes to be pampered, and who deserves it more than moms? Going alone is relaxing, but going with someone – like a mother going with her daughter – makes the spa day all that more special. The Spa at Equinox Sports Club in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel is one of Boston’s premier spas. It is, after all, the Ritz, and it lives up to its name for elegance, style and service. They offer many services, combinations and packages from a simple aromatherapy massage to a full body workup, with everything and anything in between. The Ritz is pricey, but for a memorable mother-daughter day out, it is well worth it.

Blue Man Group

Charles Playhouse

74 Warrenton Street

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 426-6912

www.charlesplayhouse.com

An evening out at the theater is a lovely way for a mother and a daughter to have a special night to themselves, and Boston has no shortage of theaters. At the Charles Playhouse, for example, the Blue Man Group is performing throughout May, including Mother’s Day itself and the following week. There are other theaters with other shows (like The Sound of Music at Boch Center or Radiotopia Live at the Wilbur) but the Blue Man Group is a sure bet for a laugh-out-loud mother-daughter theater date.

Related: Handmade Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Boston Ballet

Boston Opera House

539 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

(617) 259-3400

www.bostonoperahouse.com

How many mothers or their daughters – or both took – ballet or dance classes? Boston is blessed with a world class ballet company, and May through June they are performing a collection of dances they call “Classic Balanchine” on some evenings, as well as the ballet La Sylphide on other evenings. There is a lot more going on at the Boston Opera House as well, but, as the song goes, “everything is beautiful at the ballet” – especially when a mother and daughter are there together.

Mother’s Day Virtual 5K

Cambridge, MA 02139

www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-5k-running-4-you-super-mom-cambridge-tickets

A lot of moms like to run, and running with family can beat running with friends or strangers – especially if it is for a good cause. This Mother’s Day moms and daughters and the whole family can take part in a “virtual 5K” together to raise funds for Vitamin Angels, an organization that provides vitamins to babies and their mothers who can not otherwise afford them. Registrants receive a custom medal and memorial bib for participating. Although the event is being organized out of Cambridge, a “virtual” run means that participants can run (or walk) the 5K on their own, in their neighborhood, or anywhere else that is convenient – like the Common, along the Charles or in any of the many parks and pathways in and around Boston.

Related: Mother’s Days Gifts For New Moms

Content provided by SpeakEasy