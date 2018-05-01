YARMOUTH (CBS) — The Yarmouth Police Foundation is raising money to purchase a state of the art camera system for K9 units.

“We want every officer to return home every single night to their family…you can help make this happen,” said the Foundation in a comment to their own Facebook post.

Last week, they made an announcement that they are beginning the process of buying the camera, known as a K9 Storm Intruder, for the Yarmouth Police K9 team.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed while attempting to serve a warrant in Barnstable on April 12. His K9 partner, Nero, survived the attack and is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Gannon was mourned by thousands of community members and police officers from across the country. He will be remembered for his “high moral integrity, infectious humor, and collaborative work with colleagues,” according to his obituary.

Yarmouth Police promoted Gannon posthumously to sergeant.

Thomas Latanowich, 29, of Somerville is being held without bail in connection to the fatal shooting.

The Foundation is also raising money for a training simulator that would be used at the Yarmouth Police Station. This costs between $50,000 – $70,000.