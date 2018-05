WAREHAM (CBS) — One person is dead after a rollover crash on Route 195 in Wareham midday on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the right lane on Route 195 westbound would be closed as they cleaned up the crash and investigated what happened.

The car could be seen a ways from the road, upside down in the woods.

No other cars were involved.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information at this time.