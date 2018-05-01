BOSTON (CBS) — For the third straight day, Mookie Betts is not in the Boston lineup on Tuesday

But manager Alex Cora says the Red Sox outfielder is ready to return from the hamstring injury he suffered over the weekend. Betts will be in the lineup Wednesday afternoon when Boston concludes their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

“He wasn’t going to play back-to-back days, a day game after a night game, so I decided for us it’s better for him to start [Wednesday],” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park. “He’s ready to play.”

Betts is off to a hot start to the season, leading Boston with a .344 average (good for third in the AL) and eight homers. His 18 RBIs is third on the team behind J.D. Martinez (22) and Rafael Devers (21).