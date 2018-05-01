MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) — For a short time Tuesday morning, it appeared to many Facebook users that the social network had taken a very visible step toward combating hate speech on its platform.

The message “Does this post contain hate speech?” was attached to every single post in the News Feeds of some users. But it soon disappeared and now Facebook’s VP of product management says it was just a bug.

Some people saw 'does this post contain hate speech' today on some posts. This was a test – and a bug that we reverted within 20 mins. It was shown for a short time on posts regardless of their content (like this one). pic.twitter.com/iuNKSVTOqQ — Guy Rosen (@guyro) May 1, 2018

Just last week, Facebook shared its updated community standards “to encourage expression and create a safe environment.”

“We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disability or disease,” Facebook said.

Here’s how some on social media reacted to the hate speech prompt while it lasted:

I see @facebook is now in the business of policing "hate speech." Nothing can go wrong here. pic.twitter.com/NELdzyoGe1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 1, 2018

Facebook is now asking people if posts on their feed "contain hate speech." Just imagine how abused this is going to be in a world that believes disagreement is hate? — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 1, 2018

No. My sandwich news does not, in fact, contain hate speech, Facebook. pic.twitter.com/0VWo9Z21yX — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) May 1, 2018

Facebook now giving users the option to mark every post on Facebook as hate speech. Given how much increased radicalized content I've seen on that platform over the past month or so my initial reaction is that this isn't a bad thing. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DfTSmFAYI8 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 1, 2018

Facebook is holding its “F8” conference on Tuesday, and CEO Mark Zuckberg said he plans “to share more about the work we’re doing to keep people safe.”