MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) — For a short time Tuesday morning, it appeared to many Facebook users that the social network had taken a very visible step toward combating hate speech on its platform.
The message “Does this post contain hate speech?” was attached to every single post in the News Feeds of some users. But it soon disappeared and now Facebook’s VP of product management says it was just a bug.
Just last week, Facebook shared its updated community standards “to encourage expression and create a safe environment.”
“We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disability or disease,” Facebook said.
Here’s how some on social media reacted to the hate speech prompt while it lasted:
Facebook is holding its “F8” conference on Tuesday, and CEO Mark Zuckberg said he plans “to share more about the work we’re doing to keep people safe.”