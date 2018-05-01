BOURNE (CBS) — Video released by police shows a tractor-trailer carrying 12,000 gallons of unleaded fuel drive off the road and hit a utility pole, sending sparks into the air.

The crash occurred on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne on April 21.

According to police, the 63-year-old man driving claimed a bird flew into his truck and hit his head, causing him to swerve.

“After viewing this very high-quality dash cam taken by another motorist, officers were unable to confirm the operator’s account of the accident, observing the vehicle did not swerve and instead slowly traveled across multiple lanes without breaking,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Bourne Fire Department put out the fire and other utility companies were able to repair other roadside damage that the crash caused.

The driver was charged with failure to stay within the marked lanes and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.