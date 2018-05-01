BOSTON (CBS) – As Boston competes to land Amazon’s second headquarters and tens of thousands of new jobs, the tech giant has announced a more modest expansion in the city.

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is moving into a 430,000 square-foot office in the Seaport with plans to open in 2021. The company says that will lead to 2,000 new jobs, doubling its tech workforce in the Boston area.

“It’s great news for Boston that Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Seaport, bringing new jobs and economic opportunities to our city,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “This project is a tremendous vote of confidence in our economy, and will be a welcome addition to Boston’s growing and thriving workforce and business landscape.”

Amazon says it has created 3,500 jobs in Massachusetts since 2011. Amazon workers in Boston mainly focus on Alexa, Amazon Web Services and audio book service Audible.

“Massachusetts’ innovation economy is powered by a talented workforce, exceptional educational institutions and companies like Amazon at the forefront of research and development,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Amazon’s expansion in the Seaport will bring thousands of new jobs to the Commonwealth and build upon the hundreds of jobs they already have here in research and development, fulfillment centers and robotics.”

The Boston area is still in the running to land Amazon’s second headquarters. Amazon promises to invest $5 billion and create 50,000 high-paying jobs at “HQ2.”