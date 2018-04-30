RANDOLPH (CBS) — A woman was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday after she allegedly tried to run over another woman with a car.

Prosecutors said, Jessica Bruno had gone to an ex-lover’s apartment in Randolph and a fight ensued. She left the apartment and broke into the woman’s car, forcing the victim to follow her outside.

Witnesses told police that “the victim was standing in front of Ms. Bruno’s vehicle, with her hands on the hood and Ms. Bruno drove over her,” according to prosecutors.

“The defendant first ran over the victim with her front tires, a slight pause, and then her rear tires then ran over the victim.”

The victim was not seriously injured.

Bruno’s defense attorney said Bruno called 911 herself.

She was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering into a vehicle in an attempt to commit a felony.

Police could be seen examining the inside and outside of a car that was parked near the Avalon apartment complex after they were called there around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crime tape and several police cruisers blocked off the area. The car was then towed from the scene.

Bruno is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 2.