QUINCY (CBS) – A motorcyclist was speeding moments before he was killed in Quincy over the weekend, police said.

Nicholas Lombardi, 26, of Easton, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and Howard Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nicholas Lombardi’s motorcycle after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

“Mr. Lombardi was ejected from the motorcycle and he and the motorcycle struck separate vehicles in traffic,” police said in a statement Monday. “He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The other drivers stopped and stayed at the scene for the investigation. No one else was hurt.

