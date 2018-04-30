  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Gun Control, police

BOSTON (AP) — A group representing local police chiefs is calling for passage of a bill that would allow firearms to be taken from people who show unstable or potentially dangerous behavior.

The Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association said in a letter to lawmakers on Monday that the so-called “red flag” bill would close loopholes in current law.

The measure would allow family members to petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner poses a risk to their self or others.

Police chiefs already have discretion to revoke gun licenses, but they say the bill would offer families a direct route to seek help.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo says there’s “strong interest” among members in the proposal that cleared a legislative committee earlier this month.

