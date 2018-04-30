AUBURN (CBS) – Police had no trouble at all spotting this fake.

An officer in the Auburn Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit pulled over a driver for displaying a clearly homemade inspection sticker.

This just in from our Traffic Enforcement Unit…this is NOT a valid inspection sticker, but we appreciate that you made it expire at the end of the year. Sorry Charlie… pic.twitter.com/KuudNCNdgg — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 30, 2018

“This is NOT a valid inspection sticker, but we appreciate that you made it expire at the end of the year,” police tweeted Monday morning.

Police say the driver did not have any other driving infractions on his record so the officer let him off and advised him to get a certified inspection sticker.