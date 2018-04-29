Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Kelly is serving a 6-game suspension for his role in sparking a brawl with the New York Yankees earlier this month. But that didn’t stop the new Red Sox fan favorite from taking in Sunday’s game.
The hard-throwing relief pitcher watched the Red Sox win at Fenway Park from the bleacher seats. He’s unable to be in the dugout or bullpen until his suspension is over.
Several fans tweeted photos of Kelly in the stands, including one Twitter user who snapped a photo of his son with Kelly.
Kelly and his fellow fans got to take in a good game on Sunday. The Red Sox fell behind 3-0 early, but went ahead for good in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win.