BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Kelly is serving a 6-game suspension for his role in sparking a brawl with the New York Yankees earlier this month. But that didn’t stop the new Red Sox fan favorite from taking in Sunday’s game.

The hard-throwing relief pitcher watched the Red Sox win at Fenway Park from the bleacher seats. He’s unable to be in the dugout or bullpen until his suspension is over.

Me: hey Joe mind taking a picture with my boy it's his first game

Joe: also my 1st game in the bleachers no problem.. I'm in timeout pic.twitter.com/3tYtjeJ4yT — Cyrus Jones all-pro (@immattyman) April 29, 2018

Several fans tweeted photos of Kelly in the stands, including one Twitter user who snapped a photo of his son with Kelly.

Kelly and his fellow fans got to take in a good game on Sunday. The Red Sox fell behind 3-0 early, but went ahead for good in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win.