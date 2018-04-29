  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, Pittie Love Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through Pittie Love Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

nala2 Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

Nala is up for adoption through the Pittie Love Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Nala is a three-year-old American pit-bull terrier. When she came to the rescue, she was pregnant with her third litter. Now it is time for her to find a forever home.

She would do well in a home with a laidback male dog or in a home with children. She would probably make a great agility dog.

moby Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

Moby is up for adoption through the Pittie Love Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Moby is a four-year-old American pit-bull terrier. He is fine with other dogs and cats.

He would make a great running partner and after he gets his exercise, he loves to cuddle.

jackie Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

Jackie is up for adoption through the Pittie Love Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Jackie is an energetic two-year-old from the MSPCA. She would do well in a home with older kids or a laidback male dog.

For more information visit the Pittie Love Rescue’s website.

The Stand Up For Pits Foundation is also holding a meet and greet with adoptable dogs from 4-7 p.m. at an event they are holding on May 8. There will also be a silent auction, a donation drive, and a comedy show.

