  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    00:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    01:35 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Motorcycle Accident, West Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident in West Roxbury Saturday night.

Boston Police responded to Saint Theresa Avenue after receiving a report of a motorcycle accident about 6:15 p.m.

west roxbury motorcycle accident Motorcycle Accident Results In Life Threatening Injuries For Rider

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident in West Roxbury Saturday night. (WBZ-TV)

The motorcyclist was sent to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Further details on the crash were not available.

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments
  1. Parker (@tmwsiy) says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Headline: “Life-Threatening Injuries For Rider”

    Copy: “Their condition was not immediately known.”

    Good reporting there ‘BZ.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s