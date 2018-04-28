Celtics Crush Bucks In Game 7, Move On To Face 76ersThe Boston Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Everything The Patriots Did At 2018 NFL DraftA quick look at the nine players the Patriots drafted, and the eight trades they made, during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kalman: Much-Criticized Rask, Rick Nash Put Haters To Shame in Bruins’ Game 1 WinAfter the Bruins’ 6-2 victory in Game 1 of their second-round series against Tampa Bay there should be a moratorium placed on any and all negative reviews of Rask and Nash.

Rays Rough Up Price, Beat Red Sox 12-6The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 12-6 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory.

What Quarterback Danny Etling Said After Getting Drafted By PatriotsShortly after being drafted by the Patriots, Danny Etling spoke to New England reporters via conference call. Here's everything he had to say.