BOSTON (CBS) — With the 210th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected receiver Braxton Berrios out of the University of Miami.

The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Berrios was a captain for the Hurricanes. In 2017, his senior season, he caught 55 passes for 679 yards and nine touchdowns as his team went 10-3. He was a third-team All-ACC selection.

In his four-year career (46 games), he caught 100 passes for 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Berrios also returned punts, returning 32 of them over the past two seasons while averaging 13.2 yards per return and taking one back for a touchdown.

The Patriots received this sixth-round compensatory pick along with Cordarrelle Patterson in the trade with Oakland earlier this offseason.