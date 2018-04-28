BOSTON (CBS) – It took a while. But the Patriots finally made a pick on the final day of the NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Ja’Whaun Bentley from Purdue on Saturday using the 143rd overall pick in the draft. The pick was the sixth selection of the fifth round.

Bentley racked up 97 tackles in his senior season with Purdue. He forced two fumbles in 2017.

Without knowing it, Bentley endeared himself to Patriots fans in 2017 with a Super Bowl tweet about now-teammate Tom Brady.

Brady the GOAT no doubt! — Ja’Whaun (JB) Bentley🦍 (@NVBentley33) February 6, 2017

For the second day in a row, the New England was active in trading down on the board. The Patriots were scheduled to draft 105th, but gave the pick to Cleveland in exchange for No. 114 and No. 178.

But they weren’t done dealing. Bill Belichick then traded No. 114 to Detroit in exchange for the Lions’ 2019 third round selection.

The Patriots have several other picks to come on Saturday. New England is scheduled to choose three times in the sixth round and once in the seventh.

In the first round, the Patriots opted for offensive line help, grabbing Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn at No. 23. New England then snagged Georgia running back Sony Michel at No. 31.

On Friday night the Patriots made several trades before taking Florida cornerback Duke Dawson.