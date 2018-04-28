  • WBZ TV

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (CBS/AP) – Just minutes after reading an emotional plea from the wife of a slain Maine deputy sheriff, police announced that his suspected killer has been captured alive.

johnwilliams1 Suspect In Maine Deputys Killing Captured Alive

John Williams. (Image Credit: Maine State Police)

Police had been searching for 29-year-old John Williams since early Wednesday morning, when they say he shot and killed Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole. Since then there was an intense manhunt in and around the heavily wooded rural community of Norridgewock, about 60 miles west of Bangor.

cpleugenecole Suspect In Maine Deputys Killing Captured Alive

Cpl. Eugene Cole. (Image Credit: Augusta Police)

At noon on Saturday, police read a statement from Cole’s wife urging Williams to come forward. Just 43 minute later, police made contact with Williams and arrested him.

No further details are currently available.

