PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Residents in a quiet Plymouth neighborhood said they were stunned when bullets flew Thursday night as a suspect exchanged gunfire with police.

Seven officers and the suspect were hospitalized following the incident on Federal Furnace Road around 6 p.m.

Plymouth Police said a man fired several shots at his wife’s car. She was able to drive away and call for help.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old suspect came out of his home and started shooting at police. Officers fired back and hit the man.

The suspect, who was known to Plymouth Police, was rushed to a Boston hospital. His condition was not released.

“It was very scary because I didn’t know if they were on the run. So I ran around and locked all the doors. I was a little nervous,” one woman said.

As the sun rose over Plymouth, residents came outside to assess the damage. Bullet holes were left behind in a truck and home in the neighborhood.

None of the seven officers who were hospitalized suffered serious injuries. They were transported as a precaution.

Police were on scene throughout the night and into the morning hours. The road was finally reopened after 7 a.m.