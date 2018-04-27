  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gary Brode, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Plymouth Police

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Residents in a quiet Plymouth neighborhood said they were stunned when bullets flew Thursday night as a suspect exchanged gunfire with police.

Seven officers and the suspect were hospitalized following the incident on Federal Furnace Road around 6 p.m.

plymouthcruisers Residents Stunned By Police Involved Shooting In Quiet Plymouth Neighborhood

Police were on scene for hours following an officer-involved shooting. (WBZ-TV)

Plymouth Police said a man fired several shots at his wife’s car. She was able to drive away and call for help.

When police arrived, the 36-year-old suspect came out of his home and started shooting at police. Officers fired back and hit the man.

plymouthevidence Residents Stunned By Police Involved Shooting In Quiet Plymouth Neighborhood

Evidence markers following a police-involved shooting in Plymouth. (WBZ-TV)

The suspect, who was known to Plymouth Police, was rushed to a Boston hospital. His condition was not released.

“It was very scary because I didn’t know if they were on the run. So I ran around and locked all the doors. I was a little nervous,” one woman said.

plymouth11 Residents Stunned By Police Involved Shooting In Quiet Plymouth Neighborhood

A Plymouth man points out bullet holes in his neighbor’s truck following an officer-involved shooting. (Image Credit: Gary Brode/WBZ-TV)

As the sun rose over Plymouth, residents came outside to assess the damage. Bullet holes were left behind in a truck and home in the neighborhood.

None of the seven officers who were hospitalized suffered serious injuries. They were transported as a precaution.

Police were on scene throughout the night and into the morning hours. The road was finally reopened after 7 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s