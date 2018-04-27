LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A Massachusetts school district paid a $10,000 Bitcoin ransom to hackers after a cyberattack on its computer system.

Leominster Schools Superintendent Paula Deacon said in a statement that the ransom was paid following the cyberattack, which occurred April 14.

The school district is waiting for its system “to be fully restored,” she said.

“The Leominster Public Schools were the victim of a Ransomware cyber attack on Saturday, April 14, 2018,” Deacon said. “A lock was placed on our system until a negotiated ransom was agreed upon. We paid through a bitcoin system and are now awaiting to be fully restored.”

Interim Leominster Police Chief Michael Goldman told WBZ-TV that Deacon asked him for advice on the matter, and he told her to pay the $10,000 ransom.

Goldman said it is “impossible” to track the cyber extortionists down.

In her statement, Deacon thanked local, state and federal authorities who are investigating the case.