DANVERS (Patch.com) — Police charged four juveniles with starting a fire earlier this month that caused more than $130,000 in damage to a Poplar Street home that was undergoing renovations. Police allege that four kids ranging in age from 12 to 15 broke into the house on April 2 and a 13-year-old in the group started the fire. In addition to arson, the four are being charged with breaking and entering.

Crews from Danvers, Beverly, Peabody and Salem responded to the April 2 fire which closed Route 62 in Danvers during rush hour. According to fire department radio transmissions, the fire at 71 Poplar Street was under control within minutes of fire fighters arriving.

