BOSTON (AP) — One of the three Democrats mounting a challenge to Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is dropping from the race.

Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren said Thursday he is withdrawing his candidacy because he has been unable to raise enough money.

He said in the statement “the money just isn’t there to run the kind of campaign I want to run.”

Warren, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, had been touring the state to drum up support for his platform of raising revenue to fix what he called “our broken transportation system,” fund public education, and address the opioid epidemic.

Warren had picked up several key endorsements, including from former governor and Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis.

Warren says he will “continue to look for new ways to serve.”

