KITTY HAWK, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Authorities have suspended their search for a four-year-old boy from New Hampshire they say was swept out to sea while walking with his mother on a North Carolina beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells media outlets the boy and his mother were walking along the shore in Kitty Hawk on Wednesday afternoon when a wave hit the boy and carried him out into the ocean. Officials say the mother ultimately lost sight of her son as he went further from the shore.

beach2 NH Boy Swept Out To Sea While Walking With Mother On NC Beach

The boy and his mother were walking along this beach in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina when he was swept away April 25. (WBZ-TV)

A helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and Coast Guard boats from the Oregon Inlet station together combed 130 square miles before suspending the search at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy has not been identified. But police said he is a 4-year-old boy from Manchester.

